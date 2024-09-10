Teen suspect in Ricky Pearsall shooting brought gun to school week before incident, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 17-year-old accused of shooting San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall brought a gun to school the week prior to the attack.

A report from the Tracy Police Department shows details about an incident on August 21 at Stein High School, an alternative school for troubled students.

Tracy Police Department

The student's name and personal information are redacted from the report because he is a teenager.

The teen is accused of shooting Pearsall in the chest during a robbery attempt on August 31 in Union Square.

A 17-year-old charged with attempted murder in the shooting of San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall was arraigned in juvenile court Wednesday.

Pearsall is recovering from the attack.

Exclusive video shows the moments after 49ers' Ricky Pearsall was shot in San Francisco's Union Square, and the 17-year-old suspect being apprehended.

The teen suspect is facing attempted murder charges.

The district attorney's office is deciding whether to ask for a hearing to determine if he should be tried as an adult.