Rideshare drivers targeted in recent Oakland robberies; 2 juveniles arrested, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Rideshare drivers have been targeted in three robberies and attempted carjackings, Oakland police warned.

The incidents have occurred after 9 p.m. in the area of 46th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, police said in a press release Thursday.

Thieves typically claim there's an issue with the vehicle and ask the driver to pull over, then attempt to steal the car or rob the driver, police said.

Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with two of the cases and authorities are seeking a third, police said.

Officers "urge rideshare and delivery drivers to remain alert and practice precautions to protect themselves" police said.

Police recommended that drivers consider placing a GPS tag (such as an AirTag or Tile) in their car, install a dash camera to record any incidents and drive to a well-lit populated area if a rider requests an unexpected or unsafe stop.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD Robbery Section at (510) 238-3326.