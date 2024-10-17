New Rohnert Park People Services Center is a 1-stop shop for mental health, housing resources

Rohnert Park's new People Services Center helps residents navigate everything from getting mental health counseling to finding housing.

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, a new center is opening this week in Rohnert Park.

The new social services hub is designed to help residents navigate everything from getting mental health counseling to finding housing -- all under one roof. It's one example how ABC7 is finding solutions for building a Better Bay Area.

"It's hard to go here, go there and navigate everything yourself," said Cindi, who is unhoused.

Cindi was looking for help and guidance. She's been struggling to find somewhere to live.

"I can't find affordable housing. It's really tough. I need help. I've been having a lot of problems navigating the system," Cindi said.

She came to Rohnert Park's new People Services Center, a one-stop shop for social services. The hub offers a wide range of assistance from finding housing and mental health support, to simply filling out forms for government assistance.

"Not everybody has a car, and if they have a car, it's hard to drive. It's hard to do all those things, and if you're living on the edge, gas becomes a barrier," said Executive Director Elece Hempel.

The center is partnering with Petaluma's People Services Center, which has been operating for 50 years until now. Many had to travel there because Rohnert Park offered few social services.

"We're not a fly over city anymore," said Rohnert Park Mayor Susan Hollingsworth Adams.

Adams says to have wraparound services under one roof without giving clients the runaround means everything.

"This is designed to be a one-stop shop for someone on the edge, thinking to themselves 'I need help.' This place is designed to help them, not send them someplace else or send them over here," Adams said.

"We have Narcan and a defibrillator to help anybody unconscious," said Sam Cramer.

Cramer is part of the mobile S.A.F.E. Team, which stands for "Specialized Assistance For Everyone."

This team is a vital tool of the center in responding to mental health crises. They can also help connect unhoused people with services.

"A lot of my work boils down to, do they have a phone or car? How can they access something that's widely available?" Cramer said.

The S.A.F.E team offered Cindi's help. She says she'll be back to speak with staff for direction on her future.

"I do hope they can help people out here. There's a lot of people in need," Cindi said.

The center is located at 6800 Hunter Drive in Rohnert Park. For now, it's open by appointment only.