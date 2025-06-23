Russell Wilson, Ciara lead celeb sightings at WNBA games

The celebrity rows at WNBA games have continued to pop off this season, and this past week was no different, with many sports stars and celebs showing up to games.
On Juneteenth, New York Giants' Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, showed their Big Apple support as the Liberty hosted the Phoenix Mercury. On Friday, the reigning national champion UConn Huskies women's basketball team made the trip down from Storrs to support former teammate Paige Bueckers in the Dallas Wings' visit to the Connecticut Sun. On Sunday in Las Vegas, the Aces welcomed Cheryl Miller and Allyson Felix in their game against theIndiana Fever.
From rappers to coaches to current and former sports stars, here are some of the biggest names in attendance at WNBA games this past week.