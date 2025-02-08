Safety measures put in place for 18-foot-tall SF sculpture to keep children from climbing

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New safety measures are being put into place for an 18-foot-tall sculpture in San Francisco's Hayes Valley.

The "Talking Heads" sculpture was installed last month in Patricia's Green on Octavia. It was originally created for the Burning Man festival in Nevada.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, it instantly drew visitors and lead to increased safety measures after children were seen climbing on the structure.

The city has now surrounded the area with temporary safety pylons and signs warning visitors to stay off. Permanent signage is currently in the works.