SF metro area has some of fewest number of homes with air conditioning in US, study shows

A study by Brookings Institute reports that in the U.S., the SF metro area has one of the highest percentages of homes without air conditioning.

A study by Brookings Institute reports that in the U.S., the SF metro area has one of the highest percentages of homes without air conditioning.

A study by Brookings Institute reports that in the U.S., the SF metro area has one of the highest percentages of homes without air conditioning.

A study by Brookings Institute reports that in the U.S., the SF metro area has one of the highest percentages of homes without air conditioning.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- When it's hot, air conditioning can be a lifesaver -- but not for everyone.

The San Francisco metro area has one of the highest percentages of homes without A/C in the country, according to a study by the Brookings Institute. Lower-income households and renters are even less likely to have A/C.

But that could be changing.

Data from Zillow's 2024 Consumer Housing Trends Report shows that nationally, air conditioning is the top feature for home buyers. About 83% say air conditioning is "very" or "extremely important" in their home-buying decision. That number has grown over the past six years.

Locally, the number of homes with air conditioning is also trending upward. New data from the U.S. Census Bureau American Housing Survey shows that for the first time ever, half of the San Francisco metro area households have air conditioning.

The ABC7 News Data Team compiled research showing households with A/C in the San Francisco, Oakland, Hayward and the surrounding cities ticked up to 50% in 2023, an increase from 45% in 2021, and from 36% in 2015.

Baker Salman is a senior HVAC technician with Hometown Heating and Air Conditioning and has been responding to calls all day due to the current heat wave.

"Usually, October we are getting ready to go to the heating season. But the demand the last couple of weeks, and the last couple of days when it comes to air conditioning, because of the weather," Salman said.

There isn't often the need for air conditioning in Alameda -- it's an island with plenty of Bay breezes. But new data suggests warmer weather is pushing the one-time luxury of air conditioning into the realm of "necessity" for many.

MORE: Here's how extreme heat waves are impacting Bay Area residents personally, financially

"It's pretty rough putting young kids to bed in the heat," said Scott Farrar, who moved to Alameda from Oakland. "Luckily it cools off overnight."

Salman was at his house to repair his A/C.

Data from Realtor.com shows that demand for air conditioning the Bay Area peaked during the pandemic when people were working from home. Farrar says having an A/C wasn't a top priority when moving to Alameda, but still an important factor.

"Our previous place did not have air conditioning. And we were really pleased that this place did," Farrar said. "Until today, (the A/C) was working fine."

TIMELINE: Record highs almost certain again with dangerous heat risk across Bay Area

The experts want to remind homeowners to clean or replace the A/C filter regularly to keep the unit running efficiently. A dirty filter can reduce the unit performance by more than 10%.