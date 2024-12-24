SF celebrates as Christmas, 1st night of Hanukkah converge this year

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This year, you could call it Chrismukkah. For the first time in 20 years, Christmas and Hanukkah are both happening on December 25.

In San Francisco, families celebrate the holidays in different ways.

Ask people what they love about Christmas.

"Open presents, eat food and relax," said Ted Bartlett of San Francisco.

"I decorate my house in a Victorian style and have a huge geese dinner," said Bonnie Spindler, San Francisco resident.

"I celebrate Christmas at Grace Cathedral," said John Rosin.

Ask people what they love about Hanukkah.

"You see the menorah, the candles out, you see the donuts," said Yotam Daniel, owner of Hummus Bodega in San Francisco.

Both are times to be together and focus on traditions. Daniel explains a Jewish one.

"Most Jewish people call it sufganiyot. It's supposed to be fried dough. It's kind of like the American donut. We fill it with jam. The traditional way to serve it is hot with a lot of powdered sugar."

This year, Hanukkah begins at sundown on December 25th -- the same day Christians celebrate Christmas.

The last time Christmas and the first day of Hanukkah fell on the same day on December 25 was in 2005.

For many, this is an opportunity for even more reflection.

"It's an opportunity for us to pause and to remember that we are all the common creation of being greater than us. And with that, that gives us new hope and new light in life," said Michael Pappas, the executive director of San Francisco Interfaith Council.

At Union Square, you'll find the largest menorah in the Bay Area and the oldest public menorah outside of Israel -- right next to a majestic Christmas tree.

Rabbi Moshe Langer is with Chabad of SF.

"The whole message of Hanukkah is one for religious freedom. To have that freedom, to have that ability to celebrate openly and freely," said Rabbi Langer.

This year, December 25th is...

"A great opportunity for the whole entire community from all religions, from all different backgrounds to come together and light menorah right here at Union Square," said Rabbi Langer.

The eight-day Festival of Lights starts Wednesday with lighting the first candle of the menorah.

Many people say having both holidays coincide marks a truly special time.

"Having a great celebration and inclusive of all people," said Betty Hayes.