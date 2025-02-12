SF Chinese New Year Parade grand marshal Joan Chen reflects on her love of Chinatown

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The countdown is on for this year's San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade set to take place in just days on Saturday, February 15. This year's grand marshal, legendary actress and producer Joan Chen is embracing the role with enthusiasm and a deep connection to the city's Chinatown.

Chen, whose career spans more than 40 years, sat down for a banquet-style meal with ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim at the iconic R &G Lounge, a Chinatown staple since 1985. Over plates of salted egg yolk crab and symbolic seaweed dishes, she reflected on her love for the neighborhood and its cultural significance.

"I've been here many times," Chen said. "Every time I come, I order the crab - it's always great."

Best known for her roles in "The Last Emperor" and other acclaimed films, Chen has also made her mark as a producer. While she has accomplished much in her career, she admitted that serving as grand marshal is a new experience for her.

"Oh my God, I don't know what I'm supposed to do!" Chen joked. "I guess I'll just wave to all of my fans."

Chen first visited San Francisco in the 1980s to shoot a movie and fell in love with the city. She later made it her home in 1992.

"It's very diverse," she said. "As a Chinese American and an immigrant, I feel comfortable here. It's a spectacular, physically gorgeous place."

More than three million people from around the world are expected to watch this year's parade, the largest Chinese New Year celebration outside of Asia. Chen hopes the event will shine a light on Chinatown's rich history and vibrant community.

"It's such a fun place," she said. "It has old buildings, amazing food, curio shops, and groceries - it's full of flavors."

Reflecting on her four-decade career, Chen compared life's journey to flowing water, emphasizing the importance of adaptability.

"You just go where you're supposed to go," she said. "Not all transformations are planned, but you learn, grow, and keep moving forward."

As she prepares for the parade, Chen is embracing the moment and the spirit of celebration.

"Celebrate whenever you can," she said. "That's what life is about."