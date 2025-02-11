SF lion and dragon dancing brings good luck, fortune for Lunar New Year

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The loud metal clang of symbols and the booming thumps of drumbeats echo down Grant Street in San Francisco's Chinatown. Senior instructors and students of Yau Kung Moon Kung Fu Sports Association parade down the street performing traditional lion and dragon dancing.

"Everyone's prepped to see lion dancing, kung fu and dragon dancing for celebrating the Lunar New Year. It's very exciting," senior instructor Justin Wong declares.

Lion dance is traditional practice that dates back more than a thousand years.

"The story behind how lion dance came to be started with a rural village in China a long time ago, and they were being plagued by evil spirits. What the villagers did was, they took paper marché bamboos, put it together to have it mimic the look of a lion," Wong explains.

"The lions will kind of scare away the spirits," senior instructor Matthew Wong adds, "We're bringing on the good luck getting rid of all the bad luck from last year."

In the dragon dance, the creature's fluid movement reflects the great power and dignity.

"Being a mythical creature, using its movements to scare away evil spirits," senior instructor Nicole Wong shares, "Always seeing the head move around so it's always looking where it's going. The tails always swooping. If there is something there, it's like hitting it away."

The energy of the performance can only be matched by the enthusiasm and excitement of the crowd.

"The crowd, the audience plays a big part in the energy, motivation you get while you're doing the performance," senior instructor Brandon Louie reveals.

"I just love, you know, the smile on people's faces," music instructor Jasmine Louie says.

Performing the traditional lion and dragon dance from the past is also an important part of the future.

"The most rewarding part is actually seeing the kids go out there, happy to perform. It's about passing on the art and form, the culture to the next generation," Justin Wong states.

For more information about Yau Kung Moon Kung Fu Sports Association, click here.