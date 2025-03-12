24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being stabbed on Muni train, SFPD says

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 2:19AM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police say a woman was stabbed on board a Muni train on Tuesday.

The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. on board a Muni metro "T" train in the Bayview district on 3rd Street by Carroll Avenue.

SFPD says the woman has life-threatening injuries and was taken to the local hospital.

Two suspects are in custody.

Witnesses say they ran from the train onto Egbert Avenue.

Officers chased them and caught them.

The investigation is ongoing and police are still on the scene.

Muni is resuming normal service.

