Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being stabbed on Muni train, SFPD says

San Francisco police say a woman was stabbed on board a Muni train on Tuesday.

San Francisco police say a woman was stabbed on board a Muni train on Tuesday.

San Francisco police say a woman was stabbed on board a Muni train on Tuesday.

San Francisco police say a woman was stabbed on board a Muni train on Tuesday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police say a woman was stabbed on board a Muni train on Tuesday.

The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. on board a Muni metro "T" train in the Bayview district on 3rd Street by Carroll Avenue.

SFPD says the woman has life-threatening injuries and was taken to the local hospital.

Two suspects are in custody.

Witnesses say they ran from the train onto Egbert Avenue.

Officers chased them and caught them.

The investigation is ongoing and police are still on the scene.

Muni is resuming normal service.