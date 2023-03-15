12-year-old arrested in SF Muni stabbing of 15-year-old, police say

A 15-year-old boy is recovering at a hospital after he was stabbed on a Muni bus Monday afternoon near San Francisco's Union Square, police said.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 12-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old San Francisco high school student on a MUNI bus on Monday, said police.

The victim is recovering from the life-threatening injury on Wednesday, police said.

The unprovoked stabbing happened Monday afternoon on a bus near Stockton and Sutter streets, close to San Francisco's Union Square, according to police.

The 12-year-old boy was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted homicide, and for an unrelated stabbing and robbery incident from last week.

