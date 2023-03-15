12-year-old arrested in SF Muni stabbing of 15-year-old, police say

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 12-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old San Francisco high school student on a MUNI bus on Monday, said police.
The victim is recovering from the life-threatening injury on Wednesday, police said.
The unprovoked stabbing happened Monday afternoon on a bus near Stockton and Sutter streets, close to San Francisco's Union Square, according to police.
The 12-year-old boy was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted homicide, and for an unrelated stabbing and robbery incident from last week.
