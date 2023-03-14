  • Watch Now

Suspect arrested following stabbing on SF Muni bus, police say

Bay City News
Tuesday, March 14, 2023 7:42PM
Police say a person was stabbed on a Muni bus in San Francisco on Monday.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 15-year-old boy is recovering at a hospital after he was stabbed on a Muni bus Monday afternoon near San Francisco's Union Square, police said.

Four other youths were involved in the attack, reported about 4:30 p.m. on a bus near Stockton and Sutter streets. Police have arrested one suspect, Officer Robert Rueca said.

The victim's condition was initially listed as life-threatening, but Rueca said Tuesday that the teen was recovering.

Police aren't releasing what led to the stabbing or any other information about incident, other than the investigation is "active and ongoing," Rueca said.

