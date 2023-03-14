Person stabbed on Muni bus in San Francisco, police say

Police say a person was stabbed on a Muni bus in San Francisco on Monday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police say a person was stabbed on a Muni bus in San Francisco on Monday.

The incident happened an 8AX Bayshore bus as it headed from Chinatown to Union Square.

The bus stopped on the corner of Stockton and Sutter streets as officers interviewed witnesses.

No word yet on the status of the victim or what provoked the attack.

Police say it appears to involve several juveniles.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

