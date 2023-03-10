  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man injured during stabbing near San Jose's Yerba Buena High School, police say

Bay City News
Friday, March 10, 2023 12:28AM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A man was injured in a stabbing near Yerba Buena High School in San Jose on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The stabbing was reported at 2:21 p.m. in the 1800 block of Lucretia Avenue and sent the victim to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, San Jose police said.

No arrest has been made and officers remained at the scene late Thursday afternoon. Police said they are still investigating whether the stabbing involved students at the high school located at 1855 Lucretia Ave.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright 2023 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
Live Streams
ON NOW