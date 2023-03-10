Man injured during stabbing near San Jose's Yerba Buena High School, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A man was injured in a stabbing near Yerba Buena High School in San Jose on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The stabbing was reported at 2:21 p.m. in the 1800 block of Lucretia Avenue and sent the victim to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, San Jose police said.

No arrest has been made and officers remained at the scene late Thursday afternoon. Police said they are still investigating whether the stabbing involved students at the high school located at 1855 Lucretia Ave.

