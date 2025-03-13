SFPD looking for suspect after man suffers 'skull fractures' from attack in Castro

San Francisco police are looking for the suspect after a man was left with fractures to his skull following an attack in the Castro District.

San Francisco police are looking for the suspect after a man was left with fractures to his skull following an attack in the Castro District.

San Francisco police are looking for the suspect after a man was left with fractures to his skull following an attack in the Castro District.

San Francisco police are looking for the suspect after a man was left with fractures to his skull following an attack in the Castro District.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We're learning new details about a brutal attack that happened in San Francisco's Castro District Sunday night. It left a man with fractures to his skull and now, police need your help finding the suspect.

That man was attacked outside the Castro Theatre. A witness showed us the exact area where he was viciously beaten.

"I saw someone being brutally assaulted, kicked, punched, it was like the tail end of the assault, blood everywhere," said the witness.

A screenshot of the video comes from bystander video obtained by the victim's partner and reportedly viewed by responding officers.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

The video shows an attacker beating the victim's head over and over again with his fist.

The victim is recovering. His partner tells ABC7 News that he suffered multiple skull fractures and will need to see an eye and ear specialist going forward.

That victim's partner says they were working at a nearby bar called The Mix earlier Sunday, and kicked out three people for being rowdy. One of those three bit the eventual victim's finger and lost some of her teeth doing so.

The victim's partner continued on to say, later on after receiving medical attention, his significant other was walking along Castro Street and was attacked. Neighboring business owners are outraged.

"Employees are afraid to leave work at night by themselves," said Ken Khoury who has run Castro Coffee Company Custom Roasters for 38 years.

MORE: SF's drug crackdown in target areas causing problem to spill into other neighborhoods

J.R. Stone: "So there are security concerns here in the Castro?"

Ken Khoury: "Absolutely."

The witness we spoke with, says he feels as though the community cries for help to supervisors and police about safety in the Castro have gone unheard.

"I think it's really important for our leaders who are running our neighborhood to really listen to what we have to say. I think people have come to the Castro to target our neighborhood thinking they can do what they want and that just isn't right."

Officers say no arrests have been made in the attack.