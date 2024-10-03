Learn the secrets of SF's POPOS, privately-owned public spaces hidden throughout city

There are 200 of these public open spaces throughout the city with about 60 concentrated in downtown and SoMa.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco has always had bands playing during lunchtime in plazas throughout the downtown area -- music to entertain the workforce.

But for those who want a quiet setting, there are POPOS.

"It's an acronym for Privately Owned Public Open Spaces," said former San Francisco Planning Director John Rahaim.

Anyone can use them, hence the word "public," even if they are located inside a private building.

There are 200 of these public open spaces throughout the city and about 60 concentrated in the downtown and South of Market areas.

Most are outdoor spaces where the public can eat, work and interact with others outside of the office.

They must have some kind of artwork on display, like an 86-ton boulder.

But there are some that are indoors. No need for permission. You just walk in.

So we did and enjoyed a comfortable setting.

Some may find that returning to work in person five days a week can be exhausting, so a nap is not out of the question.

In the 1950s, San Francisco focused on urban renewal and the construction of freeways. But in the 80s, as the city grew, there was a different plan for the downtown area, which gave developers an incentive to include open spaces for the public.

"It was essentially what you would call a bonus. If you provided some pubic space, you could build taller and build more square footage in your building," Rahaim said.

They are required to have a sign. Most are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. - others 24 hours.

Most have amenities that serve the public.

"Staying home is good. It gives you a safe space, but you cannot grow in a safe space, and I love sitting here working on my resume and thinking about my next big move. How can I change the world next?" said Yuliia Poperechna, a software tester who was recently laid off but continues to come downtown to work in one of the open spaces.

"I love coming here with my friends and have group work together while we can chat and discuss the ideas," said Diana Abdullaeva, a marketing student.

Perhaps it's San Francisco's dense population that has people clamoring for more open spaces.

That's why developers are looking to the eastern part of the city in the Potrero Power Plant area.

Here, a new mixed development of 2,000 housing units, a hotel and a UCSF Cancer Center, will also have eight acres of open space.

"One of the things we learned in the pandemic is that open spaces are magic spaces. It's where people come together. It's where people want to have lunch. It's where you can have an impromptu meeting with a colleague," said Enrique Landa, managing partner at Associate Capital.

That huge dormant chimney stake that many San Francisco residents grew up with, will remain. The inside will be used for local artists to display their work.

Perhaps the most exciting project will be the construction of a public walkway along the waterfront.

"One day, there will be a way for you to walk from here to the Golden Gate Bridge without having to cross a street or come to an interaction with a car," Landa said.