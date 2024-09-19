Tensions rising over proposition that would close part of San Francisco's Great Highway

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tensions are running high over Prop K, the November ballot measure that would permanently close part of San Francisco's Great Highway and turn it into a park.

"No on K" rallygoers say shutting down part of the highway will send too much traffic in the neighborhood.

"Pushing them onto other city streets increases the opportunities and danger of accidents because there are so many intersections," said John Trasvina, who opposes Prop K.

As part of a city pilot project, the two-mile stretch of road is already closed to vehicles on weekends and holidays, which became popular during the pandemic. And, those in support of making it permanent say it's safe.

"The city has studied this multiple times, and the data don't bear out that there will be a traffic concern," said Heidi Moseson, spokesperson "Yes" on K. "The arterial Sunset Boulevard, which is a nearby six-lane road, can more than absorb it."

Still, at a "No on K" rally Wednesday, there were concerns for commuters.

"The Great Highway is the fastest way for people to commute south and is heavily used during the week for work commuters and is already closed off to cars on the weekends, especially for the working class," said Adlah Chisti, a District 11 supervisor candidate.

"It's important for people to realize when we talk about closing the Great Highway, the entire Great Highway is not closing," said Joel Engardio, District 4 supervisor, adding that a portion of the highway is already set to close because of erosion. "We have to remember, everything south of Sloat is already legislated to close. So, we need to deal with what we do with the Great Highway, knowing we cannot use it as a direct connector to Daly City anymore."

In the meantime, Election Day is approaching, leaving the fate of this highway and coastline with voters.