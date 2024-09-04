Shooting that severely injured child likely caused by accidental firing at home, SF supervisor says

The 8-year-old girl who was shot in San Francisco last week was not struck by a stray bullet, according to San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There are new details surrounding the Friday shooting in San Francisco that left a child severely injured.

Safai's office told ABC7 News that all signs point to an accidental firing of a gun inside the girl's home.

Officers were called to a residence on Chicago Way just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The girl's father, who said he was not home at the time, had initially said his daughter was likely shot by a stray bullet that came through the house and that he was notified of the shooting by his wife.

Safai said the girl's siblings and their teenage friends were home at the time at the time of the incident and that the girl was struck in the back of her head, near one of her ears.

She is expected to recover.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.