SF voters react to Pres. Biden's prime-time address: 'Huge moment in American politics'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dozens gathered at Manny's in San Francisco Wednesday eager to watch President Joe Biden's historic address to the nation.

The highly anticipated event saw the President explain his decision to no longer run for reelection in November, as well as what his plans were for the rest of his time in office.

"This is the first time since 1968 that a sitting president has chosen not to run for reelection. A huge moment in American politics," said Manny's owner, Manny Yekutiel.

During the speech, Biden highlighted his most valued accomplishments over the last four years, and highlighted the need to continue to unite the country.

His message resonating with viewers like Lily Lamboy, who says she became emotional watching the President speak.

"I actually think I walled off a lot of my feelings and emotions around politics because I felt so hopeless over the last few weeks," Lamboy said.

Biden also taking time to note the importance of passing on leadership to the next generation, namely Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris remains the presumptive Democratic nominee to take on former President Donald Trump in this year's election.

"To have someone who's going to be better able to get out on the campaign trail, who's going to be better able to speak to the issues, how they affect working class people, people of color," said Carolyn Wysinger.

Wysinger says she also was impressed by Biden's speech.

She says, as a Black woman, seeing herself represented in the Vice President has been inspiring.

"There was just so much excitement around Kamala that everyone wanted to be a part of it. And I'm hearing so many different stories about women who are running in down ballot situations and their fundraising has spiked, their visibility has spiked," Wysinger said.

And while Biden's term won't end until January, for many here - Wednesday's address felt like saying goodbye.

"That's all we can hope for is that we serve our country, we do our absolute best. And when we're in our 80s we get to have some time with our families to enjoy our lives," said Lamboy.

Democratic delegates will formally choose their candidate for the election at their convention next month.