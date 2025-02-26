Iconic SF seafood restaurant serves 100,000 bowls of clam chowder a year

No visit to San Francisco's Pier 39 would be complete without a bowl of Fog Harbor Fish House's award-winning clam chowder.

No visit to San Francisco's Pier 39 would be complete without a bowl of Fog Harbor Fish House's award-winning clam chowder.

No visit to San Francisco's Pier 39 would be complete without a bowl of Fog Harbor Fish House's award-winning clam chowder.

No visit to San Francisco's Pier 39 would be complete without a bowl of Fog Harbor Fish House's award-winning clam chowder.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When visiting Pier 39 in San Francisco, guests enjoy scenic views of landmarks like Alcatraz and the Golden Gate Bridge as well as unforgettable seafood dining. But no visit would be complete without a bowl of Fog Harbor Fish House's award-winning clam chowder.

"Hearty, it fills you up, it coats your bones on the inside, and it just gives you that whole wharf experience," Fog Harbor Fish House COO Bob Partrite shares.

The restaurant serves about 100,000 bowls of chowder every year.

"You can enjoy it in a cup, a bowl, or a fresh-baked sourdough bread bowl," Partrite adds.

Fog Harbor chowder is made daily from the same recipe since 2007 and with the fresh ingredients.

MORE: Visit The Laundromat SF for New York-style bagels

"We don't open a can, put it in this pot, warm it up." Partrite explains. "We make our clam chowder from scratch in the kitchen every morning, seven days a week, 365 days of the year."

The secret ingredient in the chowder isn't a spice or sauce, it's Fog Harbor's culinary team.

"I think when making the clam chowder, you really have to have the same people make it and we have a great group of cooks," Partrite reveals. "You can try chowders at a hundred restaurants, and not one of them will ever be the same, so when our chefs do it, they make it with love."

One thing Partrite loves most about his chowder is hearing guests' reaction to it.

"When I hear guests comparing it to what they eat at home and what they're used to back on the East Coast, and saying it's the best chowder they've ever had. I get a big smile on my face," Partrite says with a smile.

For more information on Fog Harbor Fish House, visit here.