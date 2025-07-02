San Francisco whole food pet market will make your pets happy and healthy

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Noe Valley has always been a quaint, inviting neighborhood. That welcoming feeling is what Maxwell's Pet Bar owners Jen and Kristi Maxwell wanted to capture.

"We wanted it to be a place that you could walk in, and as soon as you come in, you feel relaxed, you feel calm, you feel at home," Jen Maxwell shares.

"It's a good vibe," Kristi Maxwell adds.

"They greet everybody by name. They know every dog by name, and they have little social events to you can come in and meet your neighbors," regular customer Jackie explains.

Jen and Kristi have created a one-stop shop perfect for making pets happy and healthy.

"You can come in and you can have a nice, warm bath and a chill environment, and you can also come in and get some fresh, raw food. Maxwell's is about fresh food for your pets. There's just a lot of misinformation out there, and we're trained in nutrition," Jen reveals. "That's what we're passionate about. So, for us, it's a place that you can come and learn about nutrition."

Promoting pet health is an important part of their mission. The store is stocked with whole foods, well sourced products and whole foods supplementation.

"You're feeding them a species appropriate higher protein diet. It's not denatured. You don't have to add in a bunch of like vitamin packs to make it nutritionally complete. So, you're really harnessing nature. That means they can uptake all the nutrients that they need," Jen says.

According to the Maxwells, whole foods make pets happier as well.

"They are definitely way more excited around feeding time than when they just used to get kibble," Jackie declares.

"We want your animals to be excited. They should be excited about what they're eating just like us," Jen adds,"It's an incredible feeling to do something that you love and do it in your community."

