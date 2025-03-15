SF's new 'entertainment zones' benefitting businesses with planned discussions for more of them

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From outdoor concerts to night markets and block parties, San Francisco has doubled down on big events to help neighborhoods recover from the pandemic.

In the last six months, the city has set up three entertainment zones focused on alcohol to-go and now other areas want to get in on the action.

Street parties are proving to be a big part of San Francisco's comeback from the pandemic and now two more neighborhoods could soon be getting in on what city calls "Entertainment Zones."

The zones are areas where people are allowed to buy drink from local restaurants and bars and take them onto the streets.

Cole Valley is home to newest such zone. There's another near Chase Center and one on Front Street.

"They definitely work and bring down a crowd, and again crowds that aren't maybe usually down here will discover us," said Brandon Brown with Royal Exchange.

And more people translates into perhaps more profit. Royal Exchange and surrounding bars on Front Street have credited the zones with up to a 1,500% increase in sales.

"Having everybody gather in a central location like this is crucial. It shows us...shows everyone that we're still alive and well," said Brown.

And the push for more street parties is on.

This coming Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors will discuss requests for another two entertainment zones. One in the Castro as well as Union Street.

"I'm young. I enjoy going out and meeting new people. So I think, you know, going out and being able to enjoy myself outside. And he knew people outside of a bar or wherever it may be is a really good way to do so," said Henry Behl, a San Francisco resident.

Two buddies both live and work in San Francisco and say they feel the energy and the people coming back.

"I think that there's been a big resurgence of people that have come back into the city, and there's just been like, you know, people going to drinks after work. They're looking for these personal connections in a way that hasn't been the same since COVID happened," said Josh Super from San Francisco.