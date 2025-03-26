SF taqueria offering free lunch for a month for info after thieves steal ATM, safes

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Mexican restaurant in San Francisco is offering free meals for a month to anyone who helps police catch a group of thieves who broke into their business.

Surveillance video from Taqueria Zorro in North Beach shows burglars breaking into the store and then using tools to steal an ATM and two safes.

The burglars stole $10,000 in cash and caused $25,000 in damage to the restaurant.

The owner wants anyone with information on the thieves to come forward.

"If you have any information that leads to the arrest of these criminals, then I will give you free lunch for a whole month," said owner Tarik Kassis.

Taqueria Zorro owner Tarik Kassis says its not the first time the restaurant has been targeted.

He's upset several people who saw the burglars break-in never called police.

