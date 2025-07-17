San Francisco wildlife refuge looking for volunteers to foster orphaned possums

"Opossums have a wonderful role in our environment. They're wonderful garbage cleaners and gardeners' friends."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Since 2001, the Yggdrasil Urban Wildlife Rescue has been a place of refuge for orphaned and injured wildlife, specifically hummingbirds, squirrels, raccoons, and opossums.

"We are 100% volunteer run," said founder Lila Travis. "We need volunteers to be able to help these animals."

Right now, the rescue is looking for volunteers to foster opossums, who Travis feels often get a bad rap.

"People don't always like opossums. They look like rats, but they're not. They eat rats," said Travis. "Opossums have a wonderful role in our environment. They're wonderful garbage cleaners and gardeners' friends."

At any given time of year, Travis may get calls for up to 60 opossums, who don't have a home. That's why they turn to fosters to care for the opossums, especially the babies.

It's especially difficult at this time of year. Wildfires, fireworks, more humans outside camping and hiking can all lead to wildlife displacement.

"It's Armageddon to them," said Travis, referring to the 4th of July. "It's really hard."

Kitty Jones is a regular foster with the wildlife rescue. In her Oakland home, you'll find dogs, cats, turtles, and opossums.

"I've been fostering opossum after opossum, litter after litter," said Jones, who noted that she especially loves species that other people don't like. "To compensate for the neglect and mistreatment they experience."

This week, Jones freed a litter of eight opossums into a Marin forest.

"It makes me really happy," said Jones. "They got to be free."