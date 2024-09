Preliminary magnitude 3.4 earthquake strikes South Bay, USGS says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck near the Alum Rock area in San Jose on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS reports the quake happened around 3:15 p.m.

There are no reports of injuries or damages.