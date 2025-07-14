San Jose police shoot, kill suspect during stabbing investigation at park, department says

San Jose Police Department on social media said that officers shot and killed someone during an investigation Sunday night.

San Jose Police Department on social media said that officers shot and killed someone during an investigation Sunday night.

San Jose Police Department on social media said that officers shot and killed someone during an investigation Sunday night.

San Jose Police Department on social media said that officers shot and killed someone during an investigation Sunday night.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Police in San Jose shot and killed someone on Sunday, the department said on social media.

Officers were in the area of Cataldi Park as of 9:10 p.m., investigating a stabbing "that resulted in an officer involved shooting," the department said. Police later confirmed that the person shot by police was killed. No officers were injured.

The exact circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available, but the department said it would follow up with more information Monday.

Road closures are in place Sunday night as the investigation is carried out and people are asked to avoid the area.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.