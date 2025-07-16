SJ woman arrested on suspicion of arson, murder for allegedly lighting commercial fire that killed 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A San Jose woman was arrested on suspicion of arson and homicide after a person was found dead inside a building that had been deliberately set on fire, police said Tuesday.

On Sunday, just before 4 a.m., San Jose Police Department officers arrived at a structure fire at a commercial building in the 200 block of North 27th Street. Investigators believed the fire had been intentionally lit.

The arson suspect was identified as San Jose resident Yessenia Estrada, 35, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Investigators learned that an employee at the business was supposed to be inside at the time of the fire but was unaccounted for. Because of the instability of the building due to fire, a search for victims was not possible at the time, according to police. Still, first responders believed that someone was inside. Homicide detectives were called to the scene.

On Monday, officers along with urban search and rescue found a deceased person inside the building.

Estrada was taken into custody by officers on patrol and she was booked into jail on suspicion of arson and homicide.

The motive and circumstances of the case were not disclosed.