Family confirms 6-year-old twin, grandma and great-grandma died in San Leandro house fire

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- Relatives of the family whose house burned in an early morning fire in San Leandro on Thursday, have confirmed to ABC7 News that a 6-year-old girl is one of three people who died in the fire. She leaves behind a twin sister.

One neighbor, who only wanted to be identified as Mike, laid flowers at his neighbors' house that caught fire.

Mike says he and his wife tried to care and comfort the surviving twin as her family and crews battled the 2-alarm house fire that broke out around 5:30 a.m.

"That's the only thing she said, was 'Is my sister going to be ok? Are the ambulance going to help my sister?' And then, 'Is my sister dead?' And then she asked if the fireman could help her sister," Mike said. "They were very sweet, very cute, engaging, active, happy little girls. It's just terrible."

Officials say two people have died after a house fire in San Leandro early Thursday morning with six others injured and one unaccounted for.

Fire officials say nine people were in the house at the time of the fire. Relatives confirmed to ABC7 News that the 6-year-old twin, her grandmother and great grandmother were killed in the fire. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the surviving family members.

Several neighbors reported hearing an explosion, like Gurmeet Singh. He described the blast as: "Very hard. Yeah, I heard that one."

Mike says he learned though law enforcement, and the family, that a lithium battery may have started the fire. However, that has not been confirmed by Alameda County Fire Department, which is investigating the fire.

"To the best of my knowledge, it was a lithium-ion battery for an electric bicycle or scooter of some kind that either malfunctioned or was overcharged. We don't know," Mike said.

Strong gusts of winds hit the neighborhood on Wednesday and Thursday. Mike says he is thankful the wind slowed down on Thursday morning when the fire broke.

"Because if it would have been windy, it could have just blown embers anywhere in here and started another spot fire. And then a spot fire. And then we have conflagration like we had down south," he said.

All nine people in the house have now been accounted for. Only one woman, who is the caretaker of the twins, remains hospitalized and in critical condition.