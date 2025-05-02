San Mateo Co. search for 79-year-old woman with dementia who went missing while hiking

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- San Mateo County authorities are searching for a 79-year-old who went missing in San Mateo County while hiking with her family.

They are asking anyone who sees Margaret "Elaine" McKinley to call 911.

Margaret "Elaine" McKinley San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

Officials say she has dementia and has been missing since Thursday afternoon.

She was hiking with her family at the Windy Hill Preserve when they got separated around 2 p.m.

Search and rescue crews were called in and started searching, but so far they have not located her.