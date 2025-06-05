San Mateo Co. supervisors to vote on starting removal process of Sheriff Christina Corpus

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Mateo Board of Supervisors is holding a hearing Thursday to initiate the removal process for Sheriff Christina Corpus.

Supervisors do not typically have the authority to remove an elected official from office, but voters gave the board the power to fire the sheriff when Measure A passed in a March special election.

The charter amendment was approved overwhelmingly, with about 84% of the voters signing off on giving the board this short-term authority.

Most of the board's meeting Thursday will occur in a closed session that started at 1 p.m. After public comment, supervisors will vote publicly on whether to formally begin the process of unseating Corpus.

What allegations does Sheriff Corpus face?

The county released an independent report accusing Corpus of retaliating, abusing her power, using racist and homophobic language, and having an inappropriate relationship with her chief-of-staff, Victor Aenlle.

Corpus denies all wrongdoing.

Earlier this year, Corpus filed a $10 million lawsuit against the Board of Supervisors and County Executive, alleging they withheld records related to Judge Cordell's initial investigation into the sheriff's office.

Brad Gage, Corpus' attorney, told the I-Team that the Peace Officer's Bill of Rights "protects every peace officer, including a sheriff."

TIMELINE: San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus investigation

The nearly 400-page report was prompted by internal complaints. County supervisors commissioned the investigation in July, and it was conducted by retired Santa Clara County Judge LaDoris Cordell.

One of the most serious allegations made says that Corpus' executive team "improperly suppressed rifles." California Penal Code section 33410 makes it a felony to illegally possess a silencer or suppressor. However, there are exceptions for peace officers "when on duty and when the use of silencers is authorized by the agency and is within the course and scope of their duties."

Cordell wrote that Aenlle improperly had "easy access" to suppressed rifles that were stored in the executive team's office. Aenlle was on staff as a salaried, full-time civilian but is not a peace officer.

EXCLUSIVE: San Mateo Co. sheriff says she's 'disgusted,' won't resign amid accusations

What happens next?

Under the charter amendment, the board must issue a notice of intent to remove Corpus. Supervisors are expected to approve taking this step. It requires a four-fifths vote.

The notice will include all the alleged reasons supervisors believe Corpus should be removed from her position. It will also include a date for her to appear at a pre-removal process.

Outside counsel for San Mateo County estimates after the notice is approved and sent to Corpus, the next series of steps could take about four months, if there are no delays.

Corpus objected to the notice being shared publicly.

What happens in a pre-removal conference?

At a pre-removal conference, Corpus will be able to present her side of the story and address allegations she faces. The San Mateo County chief probation officer will preside over the meeting, who will then recommend to supervisors if they should proceed with removal.

If that happens, four-fifths of the board must vote to continue the process. Corpus would be entitled to appeal and have a full hearing with sworn testimony. The hearing would be in front of a "neutral hearing officer," who could issue subpoenas, consider evidence and hear live testimony, according to the county. This hearing would be recorded and made publicly available.

After an appeal hearing, the neutral officer has 45 days to give a recommendation for the board to consider and ultimately vote on whether to remove Corpus from office. It would again take a four-fifths majority vote.