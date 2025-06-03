Hearing scheduled to begin process of removing San Mateo Co. Sheriff Christina Corpus

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- The ABC7 News I-Team has learned that the San Mateo Board of Supervisors has scheduled a hearing for Thursday to begin the removal process for Sheriff Christina Corpus.

As you may remember, voters gave the board the power to fire the sheriff when Measure A passed in a special election.

Sources tell the I-Team that the new case will accuse Sheriff Corpus of "conduct unbecoming" in dealing with her subordinates:

Firing Assistant Sheriff Ryan Monaghan. He claims it's because he cooperated with the Cordell investigation. The sheriff says it's because he worked against the mission she set out.

Arresting Deputy Carlos Tapia, head of the Deputies Union, for overtime fraud. The DA cleared Tapia, and he claims Corpus targeted him for speaking out against her administration.

Ordering an internal affairs investigation into Sergeant Javier Acosta. His brother is the head of the Sergeants Union.

The new report commissioned by the board and performed by the law firm of Keker, Van Nest and Peters will also accuse Sheriff Corpus of an intimate relationship with her chief of staff at the time, Victor Aenlle.

Under the rules adopted by the supervisors, the sheriff will have the opportunity to present a defense and question her accusers.

On a second front, the county is also pursuing a case through a civil grand jury to remove Sheriff Corpus.