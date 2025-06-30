San Mateo Co. sheriff indicted by civil grand jury on misconduct allegations

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus has been indicted by a civil grand jury for willful or corrupt misconduct, prosecutors announced Monday.

RELATED: Supervisors vote unanimously to remove embattled San Mateo Co. Sheriff Christina Corpus

The accusation comes after the case was referred to the civil grand jury by the Board of Supervisors in Nov. 2024.

The allegations include one count of conflict of interest and three counts of retaliation. She has denied any impropriety.

TIMELINE: San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus investigation

The conflict of interest allegation pertains to the hiring of former Executive Director of Administration Victor Aenlle, with whom Corpus reportedly had a close personal relationship. The retaliation pertains to the firing of Assistant Sheriff Ryan Monaghan, the transfer or Captain Brian Philip and the arrest of Deputy Carlos Tapia, the president of the Deputy Sheriff's Association.

These accusation follows a month-long hearing which included testimony from Corpus and 32 witnesses.

Sheriff Corpus is scheduled to appear in court on July 15.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.