San Mateo Co. sheriff's deputy arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft: officials

SAN MATEO, Calif. -- San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus' office on Tuesday arrested a deputy on suspicion of felony grand theft.

Deputy Carlos Tapia was arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft by false pretenses. The Sheriff's Office didn't comment further, citing the pending investigation.

Tapia was released on a bond and has been placed on administrative leave, the Sheriff's Office said. His case will be forwarded to the county District Attorney's Office for review.

Tapio is the president of the San Mateo County Deputy Sheriff's Association union.

On Tuesday, the union along with the San Mateo County Organization of Sheriff's Sergeants condemned Tapia's arrest, saying it has "all the earmarks of whistleblower retaliation" in the wake of a report also released Tuesday by the county Board of Supervisors compiled by a retired judge that investigated complaints by the union against civilian chief of staff Victor Aenlle.

Tapia has been a vocal critic of the Sheriff's Office and its administration.

"This is not a coincidence," said the deputies' union, which alleged that Corpus "abused her power and the public trust" by allegedly violating a conflict of interest policy that dictates that the District Attorney's Office should handle accusations of criminal misconduct by Sheriff's Office employees. Instead, the union said, she arrested the deputy herself.

"The San Mateo DSA condemns acts of retaliation against any San Mateo employee for speaking out against the misconduct of elected officials, and will vigorously defend President Tapia against these allegations."

