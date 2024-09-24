San Mateo Co. sheriff's allegations of bullying, misconduct by county manager intensify

These allegations come on the heels of Corpus firing Assistant Sheriff Ryan Monaghan

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Calls for permanent independent oversight are growing louder after San Mateo County's sheriff held a Sunday night press conference alleging inappropriate conduct by County Manager Mike Callagy. Sheriff Christina Corpus did not mince words.

"Up until now, I've stayed silent about the retaliation and abuse of power, discrimination, and bullying tactics I've been facing as part of a border pattern I can no longer ignore."

Among the issues addressed were allegations of toxic behavior that happened shortly after she took office in 2023.

"He made an inappropriate and offensive request I needed to inform him who I dated within the county and when. A request I found demeaning and discriminatory. As a woman of color who has endured sexual harassment in this county, I was shocked and appalled by his actions and conduct."

These allegations come on the heels of Corpus firing Assistant Sheriff Ryan Monaghan.

In a statement released by the Board of Supervisors Friday, Supervisor Ray Muller called the move "possible retaliation" as Sheriff Monaghan participated in a judge's independent investigation of the Sheriff's Office. Corpus released a statement in response calling Mueller's words "pure speculation".

ABC7 News reached out to Callagy and his office along with members of the Board of Supervisors.

Our calls were not returned or those we reached out to couldn't comment.

Nancy Goodban of Fixin' San Mateo County, a grassroots nonpartisan organization, started in 2021 to demand transparency and accountability within the sheriff's office, says this latest turn of events is why permanent oversight, not just a judge's investigation is needed.

"You can nip problems in the bud and stop back and forth," said Goodban.

Founder, Jim Lawrence echoed the sentiment.

"We know there has been turnover at the highest level at the sheriff's office. This does not give us any comfort."

As of Monday, there had been no additional messaging from the sheriff's office or Board of Supervisors. Both parties say they'll seek legal action to move forward.