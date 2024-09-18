East Bay youth baseball league has equipment destroyed in arson attack, police say

SAN PABLO, Calif. -- San Pablo Baseball Association is trying to recover from a devastating act of arson earlier this week that destroyed much of the youth league's equipment just days before games were about to start.

San Pablo police on Monday arrested a 30-year-old suspect for allegedly setting a fire in a storage container in Davis Park that destroyed the gear. He also allegedly stole some of the equipment.

But it sounds like the games will go on.

League president Andre Williams said a donor from San Francisco heard the news and contacted him Wednesday morning and pledged enough gear for the league's fall ball squad to play its first game this weekend.

"It's going great," said Williams, who was busy working the phone. "It looks like my guy from SF just came through and it's enough to play this weekend."

Williams asked for help Monday on the league's Facebook page.

"All our equipment: uniforms, trophies, golf cart, pitchers' mounds, L-Screens, hoodies, hats, bats, balls, bases, batting tees, baseball gloves, banners, catchers gear, baseball bags, has been destroyed," the league said on its Facebook page Monday. "Pray for our babies please. We're totally caught off guard by this tragic event. We need help putting our league back together. If anyone can help, please contact President Andre Williams @ (510) 978-6876."

Williams said Wednesday two vintage golf carts were also destroyed in the fire.

Police were called to the scene at 11:37 a.m. Monday, San Pablo police spokesperson Peggy Chou said. Firefighters quickly put out the fire. The storage container was near the basketball courts.

With the help of witnesses, officers found and arrested the suspect for allegedly stealing items and setting fire to the storage container of equipment. Chou said the suspect, a transient, had some gear when he was arrested.

She said the suspect told officers he meant to steal items and set the fire. Chou said the motive was unclear.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of arson, burglary and possession of stolen property.

The league has set up a GoFundMe account. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, they had raised $7,160. Williams estimated the destroyed equipment was worth $110,000.