San Rafael school board member arrested for alleged sex assault of student

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- A San Rafael school board member has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student.

The allegations date back to when he worked as a paraeducator.

Isai Nicodemo Rodas, 22, also leads a church group, according to the bio on the San Rafael City Schools website.

We are showing his name and photo because he is an elected official.

Rodas was 20, working at Marin's Community School when the alleged assaults happened in 2023.

Police say he initiated inappropriate contact with a student and sexually assaulted the child three times.

All the alleged assaults happened off campus.

Rodas is in jail, accused of sexual assault with a minor and child molestation.