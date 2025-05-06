SJPD officer stabbed in arm by suspect who threatened security guard with machete

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A San Jose police officer was stabbed by a suspect Tuesday morning while trying to take them into custody, SJPD says.

According to police, the suspect had previously threatened an armed security guard in the area of Coleman Avenue and Taylor Street with a machete before 10 a.m. A press release says the suspect discarded the machete and ran away.

When officers found the suspect, one officer was stabbed in the arm and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital.

It remains unclear with what weapon the officer was stabbed.

