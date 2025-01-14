Santa Clara Co. social workers call out staffing crisis 1 year after infant fentanyl death

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The overdose death of a baby in 2023 set off promises for child welfare reforms in Santa Clara County.

However, more than a year later, social workers say things are even worse.

They believe systemic failures and understaffing are putting other children and families at risk.

"Our community and our families deserve better," Karlie Eacock, an emergency response social worker said.

Phoenix Castro died at just 13-weeks-old in May 2023.

An autopsy said she died of ingesting meth and fentanyl after being found by police unconscious.

Months after baby Phoenix Castro died of ingesting meth and fentanyl, the Santa Clara Board of Supervisors is officially pushing to improve the Department of Family and Children Services.

Phoenix's father was charged with felony child neglect and drug possession and the infant's case shined a light on the framework of children services.

"The heart-wrenching loss of baby Phoenix highlights the devastating consequences of a broken system that desperately needs investment, attention and urgent changes to the care of children and families that are paying the price with their lives," Pa Chang, a social worker supervisor said.

At the time of Phoenix's death, social workers demanded change.

The county's Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to reform the Department of Family and Children's Services.

Now, one year later, social workers continue to sound the alarm over what they are calling an understaffing crisis.

"In fact, as of today, it has been worse than I have seen in my 20 years as a county employee," Chang said.

In San Jose, the county's Department of Family and Children's Services Emergency Response Unit has 69 social work positions. Of those, 23 are vacant and 6 employees are out.

"This leaves only 40 active social workers managing daily child abuse and neglect referrals," Chang said.

Now, emergency response social workers are calling on their leaders to stop reorganizing and start hiring, to prioritize child safety and family well-being.

"Social workers are overworked, sleep deprived, burnt out and in roles that they were forced into and not trained for," Eacock said. "Children and families are left at risk."