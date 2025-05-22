Santa Clara Co. uses AI sensors to help detect fires early before major destruction

Santa Clara County leaders approved 50 AI fire sensors to sound the alarm for early detections of smoke in the air.

Santa Clara County leaders approved 50 AI fire sensors to sound the alarm for early detections of smoke in the air.

Santa Clara County leaders approved 50 AI fire sensors to sound the alarm for early detections of smoke in the air.

Santa Clara County leaders approved 50 AI fire sensors to sound the alarm for early detections of smoke in the air.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the heart of innovation, Silicon Valley, Santa Clara County leaders are turning to artificial intelligence fire sensors to keep our beautiful open spaces from burning.

Our hot weather in the Bay Area is a reminder that fire season is, not only upon us, but really year-round.

So for fire crews, it's not just about fighting fires, but also about preventing them from spreading in the first place.

"As we know, to avoid large wildfires, the most important thing is really to try to catch them when they start early," said Santa Clara Co. Supervisor Otto Lee. "So, I think it's so important for us to make sure that we are using technology -- in this case, AI -- for the betterment of everybody."

County supervisors unanimously approved the implementation of 50 AI fire detection sensors.

MORE: CAL FIRE seasonal training academy begins early due to wet winter, increased fire fuels

They will be installed in remote parts of East and South county, joining roughly 100 other sensors in other parts of the region in Oakland, along the Peninsula and in San Jose.

The Santa Clara County FireSafe Council CEO Seth Schalet wants to build on lessons learned.

"Even though we're no stranger throughout California to large, destructive wildfires, there's something I see that's resonating with Palisades and Eaton and the L.A. fires that seem to, at least for now, have everybody focused on how can we get early detection," Schalet said.

These sensors can do just that. They take samples of the air and, using AI-pattern recognition, the sensors will alert authorities when smoke is detected. They're sensitive enough to detect a road flare.

Santa Clara County Deputy Fire Chief Brian Glass says they can catch fires in their earliest phase.

MORE: Fire hazards increase in the South Bay, according to new map data released by CAL FIRE

"It might be not enough smoke where the cameras are picking it up, because we also have AI enabled cameras within the county," Glass said. "These sensors can pick up that smoke when it's kind of in the air, passing over the top of the sensor, and alert us early when the fire is very small ."

Ultimately, fire prevention takes a community effort.

Lee said these sensors can be part of those efforts and hopefully make a difference.

"Oh, I think it's going to be tremendous," Lee said. "And I really hope that by having these installed earlier, we will be able to identify even one or two potential fires faster. That would be worth all the investment."

The sensors will be installed later this year.