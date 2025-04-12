Show of Hope gala 2025: SF Community Health Center to host annual fundraiser helping those in need

The San Francisco Community Health Center is hosting its annual Show of Hope fundraiser gala.

The San Francisco Community Health Center is hosting its annual Show of Hope fundraiser gala.

The San Francisco Community Health Center is hosting its annual Show of Hope fundraiser gala.

The San Francisco Community Health Center is hosting its annual Show of Hope fundraiser gala.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Community Health Center provides affordable health care to the people in our community who need it the most.

You can support the center this month at its upcoming gala, "Show of Hope."

The fundraiser will be emceed once again by ABC7 News anchor Reggie Aqui.

San Francisco Community Health Center CEO Lance Toma returned to the ABC7 studios and spoke to ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze on Friday's "Midday Live" about this year's event and who they help.

"We are centered in the Tenderloin, we take care of our neighborhoods. Folks who are homeless, people who are dealing with substance abuse issues, the fentanyl overdose crisis. Our trans community, our LGBTQ+ community. And really anyone who is marginalized and needing quality health care," Toma said.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

The Show of Hope gala will be held Friday, April 18 at the Hyatt Regency in San Francisco.

For more information and tickets, click here.