Sidney Yee Sui named Miss Chinatown USA 2025

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Miss Chinatown USA crowned its newest winner in San Francisco. 13 women representing Chinatowns from across the country competed for the title inside the Westin St. Francis on Friday night.

Sidney Yee Sui from Hercules won the crown.

ABC7 News anchor Stephanie Sierra spoke with Sidney Yee Siu Saturday morning, who was named Miss Chinatown USA Friday night in San Francisco.

Ashlyn Tsui was Miss Chinatown in 2023.

"It is the sisterhood, there's nothing else like this pageant, the community within it is something so special," Tsui said.

The city was buzzing Friday evening.

"Electric, there's so much going on in the city everything is just exciting leading up to the Chinese Lunar New Year Parade," Tsui said.

Earlier in the day, we found the colorful and elaborate parade floats that will make their way from Market & 2nd Street and end on Columbus.

If you want to immerse yourself in the sights and sounds - visit Chinatown.

Around 500,000 people are expected to visit this weekend.

The Chinese New Year community fair will take place on Grant Avenue on both Saturday and Sunday.

This pageant has celebrated Chinese culture for decades. It brings a spotlight back to the community.

Chrystal Lee won the crown in 2022.

"Really hope with this special event and leading up to the Chinese New Year Parade really brings more tourism back to Chinatown and make it alive again," Lee said.

Alex Fong who helped organize the pageant said keep an eye out for Miss Chinatown who will be on the final float of the parade.

"The great thing that sticks out to me is that how so many people come together not just the Chinese community but everyone in San Francisco comes help support everyone together," Fong said.