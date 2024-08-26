Thousands celebrate Silicon Valley Pride's 49th year in SJ with all eyes on 2024 election

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- In the South Bay, love and inclusion was all around for the 49th annual Silicon Valley Pride festival.

Thousands turned out for a big parade in downtown San Jose. The upcoming presidential election was a big part of the celebration conversation.

In San Jose, August is unofficially Pride month. The rainbow-studded parade down Market Street always steals the spotlight.

"Sparkle, glitter, sequins, all that," said Andre Lismonde.

Thousands showed up for Silicon Valley Pride, this celebration giving vibes of love, equality and inclusion.

"We're here to celebrate Pride and everyone has to understand, love is love," Elaine Rojo said.

"Pride is all about representation, using whatever voice you have to speak up for those who can't," said pride participant, Adrian Rodriguez.

Alycia Ellington came from Oakland, determined to show her spectator moves.

"Love is love and just being queer and accepted is all we ask for. It's hard not to dance and be happy," Ellington said.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan told us what Pride means to him.

"To me, it says we should celebrate everybody for who they are. We are a diverse city. Everyone should come as they are and be accepted and empowered to realize their full potential," Mahan said.

With the 2024 presidential election only months away, many say Pride also means getting out to vote, because this year, there's so much at stake.

"Look around, look around. Everything is on the line, so hopefully we'll get it right," said Vikki Brown.

"Everything from Congress to local elections, it matters our new president comes out with strong backing from a democratic majority to protect our civil rights," said South Bay Democratic State Assemblyman Alex Lee.

"I'd say, do your civic duty, no matter what side you're on," said Sara Logia.

Next year, Silicon Valley Pride celebrates its 50th anniversary. Organizers say an even bigger party is planned.