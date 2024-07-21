SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory hosts 21 Oakland middle schoolers for free 1-week camp

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- An incredible one-week experience just wrapped up for more than 20 local kids.

Each of them got to spend time at one of the most advanced laboratories in the world for a summer science camp.

It was an unforgettable experience, not just for the students, but for the scientists and staff.

"This is one of the most advanced laboratories in the world, the highest powered x-ray free electron laser over two miles long," said Dorian Bohler, a SLAC staff scientist who helped develop the camp. His children are now also participants.

For one week, the students from Omode Middle School in Oakland got to see advanced technology at work by the people who create, operate and use it.

"This is a fun program to come to, because it's a hands-on experience where you get to experiment and make your own science projects," said Dorian Bohler II, who participated for a second year.

And it's not just the students like him having fun.

"Students are interacting directly with scientists, engineers, mission support staff," said Jane Shtalenkova, SLAC accelerator operations engineer who helped organize the program.

Since 2016, SLAC's CORE science institute has exposed students to the science technology, engineering, and mathematics that drives the work done at the Department of Energy's lab.

"The CORE Science Institute is started by our CORE employee resource group, our community of outreach, recruitment, and engagement of employees, cultural minorities here at SLAC," said Shirin Ketabforoush with SLAC's Diversity Equity Inclusion office.

For free, the students have been able to participate, transportation from Oakland to SLAC and back included.

"It's always challenging to engage students of the middle school age in something that's not playing outside during the summer, so we're really proud to see them working on their project, asking questions about the accelerator, interviewing scientists, engineers and other SLAC staff throughout the week," Shtalenkova said.

The organizers say it takes eight months to put the one-week program together, but the students continue to get resources and connection even after the week is over.

"We make sure to make ourselves available after this camp, if they want to communicate, for letters of recommendation, if they want to come bring their family to the accelerator for a tour," Shtalenkova said.

And though this year's program has wrapped, the inspiration continues.

"I feel like the technology was high tech, and it was very amazing how they performed their craft," said Bohler. "And I felt like I wanted to be a scientist."