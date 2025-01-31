Small plane crashes in Northeast Philadelphia; multiple casualties reported: LIVE

PHILADELPHIA -- Multiple casualties have been reported after a small plane crashed in a residential of Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just after 6 p.m. Friday.

According to the FAA, a Learjet 55 departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri with two people on board when it went down.

Police say the plane was on a medical assignment.

ABC sister station WPVI Action News has learned the plane possibly hit several buildings and cars in the area.

Videos obtained with Action News show multiple fires in the area.

Officials are investigating reports of a small plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. markfusetti/X

The FAA and NTSB say they are investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.