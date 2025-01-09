SoCal now in 'severe drought' as wildfires rage after 8 months without rain: report

Southern California is now in 'severe drought' for the first time since 2022 as historically devastating wildfires ravage the region after eight months without rain.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The drought has worsened across Southern California, according to the latest update which shows the region is now in severe drought. The report coincides with the historically devastating wildfires ravaging the region in January 2025.

Thursday's report shows that Los Angeles and San Diego are now in severe drought for the first time since November and December of 2022.

The Santa Ana winds fueling the fires during early January are likely to exacerbate the worsening drought conditions.

Northern California is in better shape with most of the Bay Area doing fine. Parts of the Inland East Bay are in 'abnormally dry' conditions, but that is not considered Drought on the Drought Monitor.

In terms of rainfall, it is the tale of North and South.

Redding has seen just over 20 inches of rain since October 1st, San Francisco has seen over 10 inches, and Los Angeles has seen only 0.02 inches.

Southern California has not seen rain in eight months while Northern California has seen substantial rain this winter.