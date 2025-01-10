UC Berkeley community rallies after Eaton Fire destroys Cal football player's home

LOS ANGELES (KGO) -- Thousands of families are facing the loss of everything after devastating fires hit Southern California. Among them is the family of a UC Berkeley football player.

The Jones family is one of thousands trying to process losing their home.

On Wednesday, they took cellphone video of the aftermath. It was the first time they saw their destroyed and still-smoldering Altadena home.

Camden Jones, a Cal football player, spoke with us surrounded by family on Thursday, mourning the house he was raised in.

"It's a whole lot of emotions to juggle. It's too much to even put into words," Jones said.

Camden's father, Carey, said their neighborhood is unrecognizable.

"We lived there for almost nine years, and it was so bad that I didn't even recognize our street .I almost past where our street was, and I had to look at Google maps to tell me where I was," Carey Jones said.

Camden, his parents and the family dogs were all able to evacuate safely.

"It's an emotional roller coaster. Every now and then you think of what was lost and some things you can get back, but it's the, you know, little things, the pictures," Yolanda Jones said.

Even going to the store to get things is a reminder of just how many things they need to get.

To help the Jones' family during this time, fellow Cal football mom created a GoFundMe.

Camden, a freshman tight end, said he could not be more thankful.

"Like, I could not ask for greater support from anybody else. I mean, this is a blessing. Like, nobody had to come in and help us out, but like every single person that's helping us out, every donation, like, it means everything and the world to us," Camden said.

Carey Jones said it's the care and concern that means so much.

"I can't say that enough. I think football and Cal football and Cal itself is so much more than what they do on the field. I think the fact that Coach Wilcox called Camden, he texted him, he didn't have to do that. I mean, so many people have called him to check in on him, and that for me, that means more than everything else," Carey Jones said.

Camden's sister Chelsea said they're so grateful for the Cal family's support.

"The Cal family has honestly been one of the silver linings through all of this. We have to thank Teri Tino, who created this GoFundMe and got in contact with my mom, and who has been incredibly gracious and supportive," Chelsea Stark-Jones said.

Gifts from her recent wedding were stored at her parent's home and are now lost.

"Those are things that can be replaced. Some of the things that can't were some of the momentos from the wedding that we created," Chelsea said.

Camden said they will get through this surreal time together.

"I don't know what direction I'm headed in terms of where we're going, but all I know is that we'll get through it someday, and we'll get through it together. That's all that matters is that we get though it together," Camden Jones said.

Camden will return to Berkeley sometime next week.

A link to the family's GoFundMe can be found here.