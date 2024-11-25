SF church devastated by fire finds silver lining amid challenges as it nears reopening

St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church in San Francisco's Mission District is now weeks away from reopening after being devastated by an arson fire.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco church devastated by fire back in March is now weeks away from reopening but the recent rain has thrown another wrinkle into its recovery.

St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church in the Mission District provides shelter for unhoused people and the church has had to find solutions to keep that up as they rebuild.

The historic building burned inside and out as the suspected arson forced the congregation outside for the past two months during construction.

"I mean, there have been challenges for sure worshiping outside and suboptimal weather is difficult for our congregation on Sundays," Reverend Kevin Deal said.

It's also been difficult for the people relying on the sanctuary for shelter. It serves as a place for people to retreat to during the day, but for the past two months repairs have put them out.

Lydia Bransten is the director of the Gubbio Project, the non-profit operating the shelter and support services.

"We were so close to sort of beating out the rain. But unfortunately, the rain got to us before we were able to finish the job," Bransten said.

They still have a couple of weeks of repairs to go before getting back in, but both Bransten and the reverend say there's been a silver lining.

"It's kind of been a beautiful opportunity," Rev. Deal said. "There are a lot of folks from the neighborhood who during service come and hang out in our garden when we would otherwise be inside."

"You know, you have to you have to make a win out of every tragedy," Bransten said. "And the church getting burned was really scary for us and the community as a whole. But the ability to sort of clean up the space, you know, and make it make it more hospitable has been a big effort in that way."

The community has come through with donations, helping to make a makeshift shelter space possible.

"While the insurance would pay for the fire damage it doesn't pay for the other things that we had to do to compensate for being able to like put up a shelter for people to get out of the rain," Bransten said.

They are ready to ride out the rain, with their sights set on getting back in this sanctuary for Christmas.

"The sanctuary feels like our church home," Rev. Deal said. "And so being able to be back in there and cozy and warm on Christmas Eve, I think will feel particularly special this year."