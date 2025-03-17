Feeling Lucky? Here are some events celebrating St. Patrick's Day in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Monday marks St. Patrick's Day and to help celebrate the occasion, there are multiple events happening across San Francisco.

The first family-friendly event showcasing Irish traditions is happening at the United Irish Cultural Center (UICC) at 45th Avenue and Wawona Street.

Their St. Patrick's Day celebration kicks off at 12 p.m. and is expected to continue until around 10 p.m.

UICC, which is a non-profit organization, has three different stages set up for the occasion, with two on the inside and one outside.

Monday is the final day of their three-day celebration, following a post-parade party on Saturday and a Green Festival on Sunday.

Organizers say they're expecting around 5,000 people to stop by throughout the day on Monday as they mark 50 years in the city's Sunset District.

And they've got a jam-packed entertainment schedule spread out across their three stages.

They'll be featuring live bands, several local schools of Irish dancing, Irish pipers and three bars.

Plus, they'll have a traditional hot corned beef and cabbage meal, complete with shepherd's pie and Irish soda bread.

This event is free for everyone under 18 and the cover is just $10 for all adult non-members.

Liam Reidy, President of UICC says they've got something for people of all ages on Monday.

"People really want to be Irish on St. Patrick's Day, they're not just Irish or Irish Americans, we have all kinds of people living in the community, we throw open the doors and it's a wonderful chance for them to come in and experience Irish music, Irish food and of course Irish dancing and we'll have the pipers later on this afternoon," Reidy said.

On the other side of San Francisco, preparations are also well underway for the 'St. Pat's on Front Street Block Party.'

The free block party is happening at the 'Front Street Entertainment Zone' from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The zone allows bars and restaurants to serve alcohol outside, just as it did for last year's Oktoberfest event.