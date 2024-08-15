The stars of 'Mufasa: The Lion King' talk lions and legacy

The stars of "Mufasa: The Lion King" talk about this new take on the iconic franchise, which roars into theaters Dec. 20.

The stars of "Mufasa: The Lion King" talk about this new take on the iconic franchise, which roars into theaters Dec. 20.

The stars of "Mufasa: The Lion King" talk about this new take on the iconic franchise, which roars into theaters Dec. 20.

The stars of "Mufasa: The Lion King" talk about this new take on the iconic franchise, which roars into theaters Dec. 20.

ANAHEIM -- It's good to be King!

The cast of "Mufasa: The Lion King" was on hand at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to give attendees a special new look at the film.

"'The Lion King' is this cultural touchstone," director Barry Jenkins told On The Red Carpet. "In this film, we get to go back in time and really unpack all the choices, all the decisions, all the happenings that created these people to shape these people, to be the characters we've known for 30 years."

"I'm really excited for fans to see how Scar, how Mufasa came to be the lions that we met in the 1994 original," said Aaron Pierre, who voices Mufasa. "To see their journeys to where we first met them, I think that's what I'm really excited about, you know, the nuances of those details that made them real."

Braelyn Rankins voices the young Mufasa and he is honored to be a part of the legacy.

"Lion King was definitely my favorite comfort movie when I was younger and even still now. So it's some big shoes to fill, but I'm definitely very honored that I got the opportunity," he said.

Seth Rogen returns as the voice of Pumbaa, and he thinks audiences will gravitate to one particular thing.

"I imagine the songs people will appreciate and be enthusiastic about new songs. So, yeah, the whole thing will be a treat for people."

Lin-Manuel Miranda is writing some of those songs, songs that young Taka Theo Somolu can't wait for people to hear!

"You just know already that's going to be amazing music and just an amazing film overall," Somolu said.

While we did get to see the full new trailer, there's still so much under wraps about what we can expect, so we tried to get some more information from the stars.

"There are a couple of scenes that I that I'm very excited for fans to see that I can tell you absolutely nothing about. Sorry!," laughed Anika Noni Rose.

"I wish I could say," said Kelvin Harrison Jr. "I think people are going to be genuinely shocked. I was shocked when I read the pages. I started crying. I was moved."

Disney super fan, and host of the D23 Disney Entertainment Showcase Yvette Nicole Brown said this is the movie she is most looking forward to.

"I love that play, I love that movie, I love all the new iterations of it. And now we get to find out how Mufasa became Mufasa and Scar became Scar? Yes, please. Put it in my veins!"

"Mufasa: The Lion King" also features the voices of Billy Eichner, Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Donald Glover, Mads Mikkelsen and Thandiwe Newton. It roars into theaters December 20.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.