Warriors officially rule out Stephen Curry for Game 5 against Timberwolves

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors will officially be without Stephen Curry when they face elimination in Wednesday's Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Warriors ruled Curry out on Tuesday night with the same Grade 1 hamstring strain that has kept him out of the last three games. Curry suffered the injury in the second quarter of Game 1 of the semi-final series; the Warriors have lost the last three games without him.

If the Warriors are able to extend their season on Wednesday it would give Curry an additional three days of recovery time before a potential Game 6 at home on Sunday.

"No, we're not going to Superman this thing," Draymond Green said after Monday's game when asked if he expects Curry to try to push to come back. "If he's in a place where he can play, I'm sure he will. Him and Rick (Celebrini, Warriors vice president of player health and performance) and everybody will figure that out. But we don't need (Curry to try to be) Superman.

"Got to play the long game. If he can, we know he will. But there's no pressure. We've got to figure out how to win whether he plays or not."

